Meeting designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — An online and phone support group sharing meeting will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for families of those with special needs from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2yshtymb.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Sunday night bingo to benefit shelter
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor a bingo fundraising event with prizes at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Roots Brewing Company at 175 Main St. in Oneonta, in observance of Animal Rights Awareness Month.
The event will feature raffles for cat and dog-themed baskets and a 50/50 drawing.
Super Heroes regularly sponsors bingo at Roots to raise funds to support shelter operations and their ongoing building renovation.
There is a $10 minimum food or beverage purchase required to play.
Call 607-435-0035 or visit the Facebook event page at June BINGO! | Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.