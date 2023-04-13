Program to focus on change in birds
WEST END — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present an in-person program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Casey Coomes will present a slideshow focused on how rising temperatures are affecting birds and their songs worldwide.
National Audubon Society reports indicate that rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns affect a bird’s ability to find food and reproduce, which over time impacts local populations, and ultimately continent-wide populations. Some species may reportedly go extinct in a state if they cannot find the conditions they need to survive and raise their young.
Coomes began her work with birds when she attended college at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology. She received her doctorate degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she focused her research on the effects of high temperatures on communication in zebra finches.
She is a visiting instructor and PRODiG Fellow at SUNY Oneonta, where she teaches avian physiology and behavior. PRODIG stands for Promoting, Recruitment, Opportunity, Diversity, Inclusion and Growth.
The program is free to attend. Refreshments will be available before the presentation.
