Theology Institute to return
The 31st Hartwick Seminary Summer Institute of Theology will be held July 24-29 at Hartwick College. Registrations are still being received and walk-ins are welcome, according to a media release.
Most classes will be held in Clark Hall on the Hartwick Campus. The institute office is in room 252 at Clark Hall all week. Attendees should go there to receive registration packets and required name badges.
Sixteen Monday-through-Friday courses (1 hour each day) are being offered in the mornings and early afternoon. The cost is $75 per course.
In addition, 24 one-time seminars are offered in the afternoon and evening, Monday through Thursday for $45 per seminar.
An additional seminar is being offered by Archbishop Michael Dahulich of the Diocese of New York and New Jersey, Orthodox Church in America. Titled, “The Gospel of John, in Word and Picture,” Dahulich will “discuss the uniqueness of the 4th Gospel and its Theology of the Beloved Disciple,” the release said. Dahulich will augment the talk with slides from his pilgrimage to the Holy Land and some of the sacred sites of Jesus’ life.
To register for the class or any others, contact Pastor Paul Messner at prpaul_theoinst@hotmail.com or 607-287-4534, for a full brochure and registration form.
Fr. David Mickiewicz, long-time priest at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic parish, Oneonta will be the preacher at the institute Holy Eucharist on Wednesday evening at Shineman Chapel on campus. Pre-service music will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Mickiewicz will be unable to teach a scheduled seminar on Tuesday afternoon on Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass.” Another seminar is also being canceled for this year’s institute: “From Death to New Life” led by Carmel Sperti, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, will not now be offered.
Those who registered for the seminar on Bernstein’s “Mass” may contact Messner to pick another offering in that time slot.
Classes are open to anyone of any or no faith tradition.
Worship will be offered daily at the chapel at 7:30 a.m. and 9:15 p.m., except for the Wednesday evening eucharist. All are welcome; registration for a class is not required to attend services.
Meals will be served at the Commons in Dewar Hall on campus. The cost is $8 for breakfast, $12 for lunch and $16 for dinner. Meals and housing are included for those who are registered for the week.
