Doo-wop dance set for Aug. 26
CHESTNUT STREET — A doo-wop dance will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, music will be provided by the Kool Kats. Food and drinks will be available throughout the dance.
A $10 per person donation will be collected at the door, which will open at 6 p.m. The bar will open at 5 p.m.
Proceeds will support the VFW.
