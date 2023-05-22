Club to provide option for dinner
SIXTH WARD — A dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include chicken, macaroni salad, salt potatoes, rolls and dessert.
Call 607-436-9136 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Phoenix will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
