Benefit organized for cancer patient
SIXTH WARD — A fundraiser for Joe Sperry, who has cancer, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club, at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Sperry is a father, son, brother and friend to many in the community and beyond.
He was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 8 and underwent a kidney transplant at 15. He has since had two knee replacements, a hip replacement, lymphoma, and seven types of cancer, some of which recently required him to have a 22-hour surgery.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the family to help with medical and travel expenses and loss of income.
Activities to include a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. and a spaghetti dinner will be served from 5 until 8 p.m.
The $10 meals will include spaghetti, meatballs, bread and dessert.
Those unable to attend but who wish to donate may do so via Venmo to @KristaVSperry using the memo #SperryStrong or find Krista Sperry on Facebook or text 607-434-0198.
Candidates breakfast set
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Democratic Club will host its second Meet the Candidates breakfast at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Get Fresh on the Main cafe at 254 Main St. in Oneonta.
Candidates for state, county and city positions have been invited to address the gathering and take questions.
The requested RSVP may be completed by emailing garymaffei@gmail.com.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Retirees reunite for annual lunch
SIXTH WARD — Retirees of Oneonta’s Chestnut Street Loblaws/P&C Foods gathered for their annual summer luncheon on Aug. 25, at Bella Michaels on River Street in Oneonta.
The group of 14 retirees reminisced about their workdays at the grocery business that closed in 2003.
There were also four guests in attendance.
