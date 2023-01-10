Meeting prep tips to be provided
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network Education Advocates Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will provide tips that can be used to prepare for annual in-person, video-conference and telephone conference meetings held by the Committee on Preschool Special Education and the Committee on Special Education from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, online.
According to a media release, six things parents can do to prepare for their meetings will be covered along with five things to remember during the meetings and three things parents should do after their meetings. All are designed to ensure a meaningful participation in the process of creating individualized education programs for students with special needs.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4nau2tau.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
Helios to provide support to grieving
DOWNTOWN — An adult grief support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Sponsored by Helios Care, meetings will continue monthly on the third Tuesday.
According to a media release, free and open to all members of the community 18 and older, meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Sessions aim to provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of what may seem like strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.