Reading challenge begins at library
CHESTNUT STREET — A fall reading challenge began with Beanstack on Sept. 11 for two age groups at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
According to its website, Beanstack is a “reading motivation platform built with librarians and educators for the love of reading.” Participants will earn prizes and books based on how much they read during the challenge.
Fall Into Reading is for ages 6 to 11. Teens Fall Into Reading is for ages 12 to 19.
Both challenges will continue through Oct. 27.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
Talk to focus on Alaskan adventure
WEST END — “Emptying the Bucket: The Alaska Frontier” will be presented by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-president Andy Mason at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Mason will present a program on his 10-week camping adventure across northern Canada and Alaska in the summer of 2022.
Traveling through five Canadian provinces and two territories and crossing the Continental Divide and the Arctic Circle, he will describe his experiences in remoteness, wildlife, native communities, thawing glaciers, fires, incredible scenery, and the midnight sun.
Visit www.doas.us for more information.
Exhibit extended through September
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s summer display “Oneonta – On the Road to Major League Baseball,” has been extended through Sept. 30. It may be viewed at the History Center at 183 Main St. which is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to a media release, the display features baseball cards of some of Oneonta’s Major League Baseball players who played for Oneonta teams, including Frank Malzone, Don Mattingly and Curtis Granderson.
Society members Bob Brzozowski and Chris Vredenburg curated the display of baseball cards using GOHS collections.
