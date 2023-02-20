Stoutmen to play at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — Tickets are available for a performance to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, by The Stoutmen at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the group performs old time Irish music for listening and dancing.
Tickets are $20 per person. Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Children welcome to hear story read
CHESTNUT STREET — “Special Story Time” with Head Start/Early Head Start’s Sarai Halliday will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
After children hear Halliday read Eric Carle’s story “Draw Me A Star,” they will participate in a star making craft activity.
Halliday will also be available to answer any questions about the services her organization provides to children and families.
No registration is required.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
