Climate change to be addressed
DOWNTOWN — “Climate Change in Antarctica” will be discussed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Unitarian Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, speaker Tracy H. Allen, a physical environmental geographer and Dean of the School of Sciences at SUNY Oneonta, has worked in Antarctica as a ship geologist, environmental scientists and citizen science coordinator.
She will discuss the implications of increasing temperatures, thinning ice, and rise seas, as they impact Antarctica and the planet.
House museum sets Sunday hours
SIXTH WARD — The Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue will begin its Summer Sunday Series for 2023 Sunday, June 18, when it joins the I Love NY Path Through History weekend.
According to a media release the Henry Wilcox diaries that date from 1867 to 1910, and the S-W Barn Project will be displayed from 1 to 3 p.m.
The series will pick up on July 9, and continue with free Sunday afternoon lawn programs through Aug. 27.
The 1807 Swart-Wilcox House is the oldest house in Oneonta. Tours are offered before and after each program and may also be arranged by emailing swhousemuseum@gmail.com
Visit https://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.