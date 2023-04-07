Speaker to address uses for cannabis
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, Cooperstown farmer Jeremiah Ford will discuss the uses of cannabis. The plant has reportedly been used throughout history recreationally, for wellness purposes, and to treat a variety of medical conditions. The presentation will include the use of cannabis, its benefits and drawbacks and its political and economic context.
The event is free and open to the public.
Program to feature Hawaiian quilts
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at Elm Park Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta on Thursday, April 13. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7. Darius Homayounpour, former collections manager in the textile department at the Honolulu Museum of Art, will present a program on Hawaiian quilt motifs and techniques.
The community collection will benefit the local Habitat for Humanity.
