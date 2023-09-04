Trout Unlimited benefit event set
DOWNTOWN — The Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host a table and tent at the Grand & Glorious Fall Fair, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Neahwa park. There will be an opportunity for purchases of “bargain basement” priced fishing equipment. Items for sale will include used rods and reel combos in good condition, and packets of new and used fishing gear such as lures, jigs, spinners, spoons, rigs, hooks, line, spool and flies in support of the “Trout in the Classroom” initiative.
Annual Raffle tickets will also be sold there to the public, with business and corporate donations and contributions welcomed in support of the “Trout in the Classroom” program.
Funds raised will help support the “Trout in the Classroom” project in schools in Otsego County. Last year, four projects were funded in four local schools. These programs offer educational experiences for all the students involved as they raise the trout from October through May, culminating with the students stocking the trout they raised in local Otsego County streams. This past May, almost 200 students stocked the trout they raised in their classrooms during the school year into three local trout streams. The goal of this event will be to support the current program and to expand this program into additional Otsego County classrooms.
