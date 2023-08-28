HML Yarn Club to begin meeting
CHESTNUT STREET — The HML Yarn Club meets informally monthly on the first Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and second Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the group will begin meeting Sept. 1. Fiber artists of any skill level who knit, crochet or do anything with yarn, are welcome.
The program is non-instructional. Participants should bring their own supplies.
Visit hml.oneonta.org/adult-programs for more information.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for September as follows:
Sept. 5: Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, led by Linda Pearce, 607-432-8969.
Sept. 12: Lea property, led by Pam Lea, Schuyler Lake, 315-858-5337.
Sept. 19: Mud Lake, Oneonta, led by Kathy and Bill Holmstrom, 607-988-7180.
Sept. 20: Monthly meeting, Elm Park UM Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Bring dish to share, beverage and table service at 6 p.m. Program with photographs at 7 p.m. by Dorothy Scott Fielder on Crown of the Continent, Glacier National Park.
Sept. 26: Star Field, Cooperstown, led by Jim and Carolyn Austin, 607-437-5734.
Call the hike leader listed, or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
