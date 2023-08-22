Club to sponsor option for dinner
SIXTH WARD — A dine-in or takeout dinner featuring cheeseburgers with loaded fries will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta.
The meal will sell for $10.
Call 607-436-9136 for more information.
Auditions to be held for concert
DOWNTOWN — The Catskill Choral Society has scheduled an audition date for singers for its holiday concert, “Handel’s Messiah,” with full orchestra and soloists, set for Dec. 1 and 2, at the First United Methodist Church.
According to a media release, wanted are singers with some choral singing experience along with high school and college-aged singers. The group will meet to rehearse weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 7.
Auditions will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Unitarian Universalist Society Chapel at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta by appointment only which may be made by emailing ccs@catskillchoralsociety.com.
Visit www.catskill choralsociety.com for more information.
