Quilters to convene first fall meeting
ONEONTA – The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will have its first fall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St.
Social time at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by Debby Clough who will present a program about the antique quilts from the Swart-Wilcox collection.
Business will include information about future programs, the status of various charity projects, upcoming quilt shows where members will display and sell tickets for the guild’s raffle quilt, and members will show quilting projects they have recently completed.
Off the Record to play at Club
CHESTNUT STREET — Off the Record will perform at the Veterans Club on Chestnut Street in Oneonta from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The dance band plays rock and country hits.
The group includes lead vocalist Eric Haight of Meredith, bass vocalist Alice Pantaleoni of East Worcester, Gary Brennan of Cooperstown on guitar and vocals, Mark Lubell of East Worcester on keyboard and vocals and Mark Shemet of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on drums and vocals.
Dinner and music will be $20. Music only will be $7.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
