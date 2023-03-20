Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout dinner featuring beer-battered fried haddock will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include the fish, French fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Knights to sponsor two fish dinners
CENTER CITY — Knights of Columbus Hon. Joseph P. Molinari Council 4989 will sponsor two Lenten fish dinners on Friday, March 24 and 31, at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 39 Walnut St., in Oneonta.
The dine-in and takeout meals will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include fried or baked haddock; baked potato or French fries; coleslaw; dessert; and a choice of beverages.
The cost is $15 for ages 10 to adult; and $8 for those 4 to 9. Children 3 and younger may eat for free.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older and round, square, waltz, line and swing dance lessons will also be given.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for April as follows:
April 4: New Island, Oneonta, led by Sarah Patterson, 607-432-6284.
April 11: Lower Riddell Park, Oneonta, led by Ed Pixley, 607-433-2967.
April 18: College Camp, Oneonta, led by Jim Austin, 607-437-5734.
April 19: 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Elm Park UMC, 401 Chestnut St. Bring dish to pass, beverage and table service. At 7 p.m., Dr. Pam Lea will present “The Other Continent ‘Down Under:’ Antarctica.”
April 25: Home Folks State Forest, Oneonta, led by Peggy Palmer, 607-432-6024.
Call the hike leader listed, or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
