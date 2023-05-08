Midweek dinner planned by Elks
CHESTNUT STREET — A $15 dine-in or takeout ham dinner will be served at the Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
The dinner will include soup, salad, scalloped potatoes, rolls, dessert and beverages. A limited number of chicken portions will be available by reservation only.
Those planning to take their dinners to go are asked to provide their own containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information and reservations.
