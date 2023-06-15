Program planned for Girl Scouts
FORTIN PARK — Oneonta World of Learning will host a badge day for area Brownies, Juniors, and grade school-age girls interested in Scouting on Monday, June 19. The drop-off program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at OWL at 167 Youngs Road in Fortin Park in Oneonta.
According to a media release, participants will hear about women in computer science and algorithms and conditionals; program robots; and create a game, while earning badges in Coding Basics and Digital Game Design. The program will be led by Julia Rissberger, a lifetime member of Girl Scouts and student at Rochester Institute of Technology majoring in game design and development.
The program is open to rising Brownies, Brownies, Juniors, and girls in first through fifth grade interested in joining Girl Scouts.
Participants are advised to bring a bag lunch. Snacks and badges will be included in the event fee, with proceeds to benefit OWL.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2tcy4fmr for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.