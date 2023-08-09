Fans to share local baseball stories
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will present its final installment of “Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, this month’s program will give baseball fans an opportunity to share their stories of Oneonta’s baseball history. Oneonta Outlaws owner Gary Laing will be among the featured guests.
Popcorn and peanuts will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
“Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball” relates to the summer display at the History Center, “Oneonta: On the Road to Major League Baseball,” featuring the baseball cards of just some of the dozens of players who were on Oneonta teams on their way to the Major Leagues. The display will continue through Sept. 1.
Contact info@OneontaHistory.org or 607-432-0960 for more information.
Helios to provide support to grieving
DOWNTOWN — An adult grief support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Sponsored by Helios Care, meetings will continue monthly on the third Tuesday.
According to a media release, free and open to all members of the community 18 and older, meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Sessions aim to provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of what may seem like strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Philadelphia trip booking passengers
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will sponsor a bus trip to historic Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 2, for a curator-led tour of the Museum of the American Revolution.
According to a media release, the trip will also include a stop at Independence National Historic Park to see the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. The cost is $125 per person for GOHS members or $150. Call Bill or Marge Pietraface at 607-432-1385, or visit the www.OneontaHistory.org for more information and to download a registration form. Forms are also available at the History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
Registration forms and payment should be returned to the History Center or mailed to P.O. Box 814, Oneonta NY or 53 Plains Drive, Oneonta, NY 13820. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.