Blood drive Friday at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the banquet room at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Donors will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
Bible school set at area churches
WEST ONEONTA — A space-based themed Summer Vacation Bible school will be hosted at West Oneonta Baptist Church at 2845 County Road 8, from 9 a.m. until noon June 26 to 30.
According to a media release, designed for children in pre-k, (age 3) to sixth grade, Stellar VBS will include Bible-learning activities and adventures, team-work building games and singing.
Participants will collect Bible Memory Buddies and make and test out scientific gadgets and gizmos to take home. They will also look for evidence of God all around them during the God Sightings portion of the program.
Each day will end with a Cosmic Closing. Family members are encouraged in join in daily at 11:30 a.m.
Call 607-432-3580 for more information.
The same program will be presented from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 4, at Main Street Baptist Church. To register visit www.msbchurch.org.
Call 607-432-5712 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.