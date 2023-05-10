Donations sought for upcoming sale
ONEONTA — Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor its Plant and Pottery Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta.
According to a media release, donations of indoor and outdoor plants, including rooted cuttings; and pottery will be accepted from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 16. Garden décor and accessories such as statues, wind chimes, birdhouses, feeders and furniture are also wanted for the sale.
Among the items already donated are rooted cuttings from a locally-grown fuchsia pink orchid cactus.
Proceeds will support the animals at the shelter.
Call 607-441-3227 or email info@superheroeshs.org for the information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
