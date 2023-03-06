Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for March as follows:
March 7: Fortin Park led by Susan Brunswick, 607-432-2047.
March 14: Gilbert Lake State Park led by Kathy and Bill Holmstrom, 607-988-7180.
March 15: Monthly meeting featuring annual corned beef and cabbage dinner, 6 p.m. Volunteers are needed to cook corned beef and/or desserts. Contact Sarah Patterson at sarah.m.patterson@gmail.com. Bring beverage and table service. At 7 p.m. Sarah Coney of Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership will present “The American Eel.” Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta
March 21: Neahwa Park led by Ruby Rogan, 607-432-6739.
March 28: SUNY College Camp led by Peggy Palmer, 607-432-6024.
Call the hike leader listed, or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
Quilters to meet Thursday evening
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilters will meet at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta on Thursday, March 9.
Social time at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The program will include five lessons taught in a round robin format.
The monthly collection will go the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club.
Rotary to benefit from Panera sales
SOUTHSIDE — Panera Bread in the Southside Mall complex on state Route 23 in Oneonta will donate 20% of its sales between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, to the Oneonta Rotary Club.
According to a media release, diners must show the event flyer or a copy of the digital flyer or enter the code FUND4U at checkout at Panerabread.com or the Panera App. A copy of the flyer is available for download at facebook.com/oneontarotary.
Proceeds from the Dine and Dash with Panera Bread event will support the work of the Oneonta Rotary Club.
Family Fun Day set for Sunday
CHESTNUT STREET — A free Family Fun Day designed for children ages 3 to 10 will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, there will be a magic show, arts and crafts workshops, face painting and entertainment featuring princesses and superheroes.
Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of canned goods for the local food pantry.
Parents are requested to remain with their children throughout the program.
Call 607-432-1312 or find the Elks Lodge Facebook event page for more information and to register.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a support group, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings are designed to provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for March 11.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.