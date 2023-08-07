Historical tour set for Aug. 9
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will host a waking tour of historical Main Street at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
According to a media release, the event is by donation and will coincide with the Oneonta Downtown Historic District being designated by the Preservation League of NYS as one of the “Seven to Save.”
The tour will leave from the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St.
Visit www.oneontahistory.org for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
Rotary fundraiser to feature wine
EAST ONEONTA — The Oneonta Rotary Club will sponsor a summer wine tasting fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Social Eats Café at 546 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, a five-course wine tasting will be accompanied by small plates for each course.
In lieu of wine, guests may purchase a non-alcoholic ticket featuring handcrafted mocktails. Choice of wine or mocktails should be indicated on the required registration form.
Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased in advance. Call 607-431-4808 or visit www.facebook.com/
oneontarotary to register.
One must be 21 or older to participate.
Proceeds will support the work of the Oneonta Rotary Club.
