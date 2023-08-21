Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Randy Hulse will provide music for round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
Meetings directed at finding support
ONEONTA — The following online and phone support group sharing meetings will be held this week by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yc4xfw5u
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p98e8d7
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
