Frostbite 5K live once again
ONEONTA — Live once again as opposed to virtual, the Oneonta YMCA’s Frostbite 5K Walk/Run/Stroll will step off at noon Saturday, Dec. 31.
According to a media release, the event will begin near Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta and finish in front of the YMCA on Ford Avenue.
Race day bibs and shirts may be picked up at the Y from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The race honors the memory of John Hayen, described as an ugly Christmas sweater fashionista who was reported to be a fixture at the Y for more than 20 years. He passed away in 2020 at 58. Wearing ugly sweaters and other holiday apparel in the race is encouraged.
Visit https://www.itsyourrace.com for more information and to register or call the Y at 607-432-0010.
