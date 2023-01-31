YMCA to sponsor VIP reception
DOWNTOWN — A reception for children 3 to 10 and the VIP in their lives will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the Oneonta Family YMCA will present activities to include dancing, a craft project and photo booth.
Refreshments will include a taco bar, barbecued pork sliders, finger foods, cupcakes, cookies, a candy bar and beverages. There will also be raffles.
Tickets are $55 per adult and $20 per child.
Informal attire is sugested.
Call 607-432-0010, ext. 9, to register.
Email YMCAWelcome@oneontaymca.org for more information.
HML Writers Group to begin meeting
CHESTNUT STREET — The HML Writers Group will begin meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays online, starting Feb. 4.
According to a media release, writers will receive support, writing prompts and tips from week-to-week.
The group is led by Huntington Memorial Library staff member Jen Donohue. Meetings will continue until May, resume in July, and end the year meeting from September to November.
Visit https://hmloneonta.org/hml-writers-group/ for more information.
Email hmlwriters@gmail.com to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.