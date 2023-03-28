Knights to serve haddock dinner
CENTER CITY — Knights of Columbus Hon. Joseph P. Molinari Council 4989 will sponsor a Lenten fish dinner on Friday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 39 Walnut St., in Oneonta.
The dine-in and takeout meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include fried or baked haddock; baked potato or French fries; coleslaw; dessert; and a choice of beverages.
The cost is $15 for ages 10 to adult; and $8 for those 4 to 9. Children 3 and younger may eat for free.
Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout beer-battered fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include French fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
