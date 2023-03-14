Meatloaf dinner set for midweek
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
The $15 meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, rolls, salad and dessert.
Those planning to take their dinners to go are asked to provide their own containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information.
Support session set for Thursday
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Region Chapter of The Compassionate Friends grief support group will have a sharing session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the Dauley Room at First United Methodist Church on the corner of Chestnut and Church streets. The room is accessible from the Church Street entrance. Masks are recommended.
According to a media release, TCF provides support to families (including parents, siblings, grandparents) following the death of a child of any age.
TCF has no religious affiliation, is nonsectarian and multicultural. There are no membership fees or dues and all bereaved family members are welcome.
Call 607-746-7396, or visit www.tcfoneonta.org for more information.
Corned beef to be served two ways
CHESTNUT STREET — St. Patrick’s Day meal options will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until gone Friday, March 17, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Corned beef and cabbage sandwiches on rye bread with macaroni salad, pickle and dessert will be available for $10 each and corned beef and cabbage dinners with carrots, potatoes, roll and dessert will sell for $14 each.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Young forest birds to be discussed
Dr. Roger Masse will present the online program “Young Forest Birds and Young Forest Management in the Northeast United States” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, on Zoom.
According to a media release, concerns for declining populations of young forest birds have sparked much research and management to help conserve the species. Young forest birds are described as unique in that they require early stages of forest succession which normally result from natural disturbances or human intervention. On contemporary landscapes, active management to create and maintain areas of young forest is reported to be increasingly necessary to conserve young forest birds.
Masse, an associate professor of wildlife management at SUNY Cobleskill, will discuss aspects of the ecology and management of young forest birds. Resources where additional information may be found will also be highlighted so that landowners, birdwatchers, and other nature enthusiasts can better understand the need for active management of the species and their habitats.
Sponsored by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, the required registration may be completed at https://bit.ly/3F6kYrw.
