Panel to address AI pros and cons
SUNY ONEONTA — United University Professions will sponsor a panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence, “AI: Perils and Potential,” at noon Tuesday, March 21, at Le Café in the Morris Complex at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, the panel will include SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle, UUP Oneonta President and Professor of Africana and Latinx Studies and Political Science Robert Compton; and Ed Tech Program Coordinator and Professor of English Education Kjersti VanSlyke-Briggs.
Audience questions and discussion will follow the panelist’s formal presentations. The program is free and open to the general public, including all segments of the College and Greater Oneonta community.
UUP will provide a complimentary lunch to those who RSVP at ONEUUP@oneonta.edu with their name and contact information.
