Cancer survivors to have retreat
SOUTHSIDE — The third annual YMCA Cancer Survivor Retreat will be held in the community room at Southside Mall at 5006 State Highway 23, on Thursday, April 27, and will also be available by livestream at YMCA360.
According to a media release, the event will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a 60-minute “Survive and Thrive” session. “Dodging Disease Deliciously” will feature cooking demonstrations from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and the retreat will end with “Mindfulness for Self-Healing” from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served along with pizza for lunch.
The required registration may be completed by calling the Oneonta Family YMCA at 607-432-0010, ext. 9.
‘Morning Out’ event offered to mothers
SOUTHSIDE — The three Rs, in the form of Rest, Relaxation and Rejuvenation, will be offered to registered mothers from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Southside Mall at 5006 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, organized in honor of Mother’s Day by the Oneonta Family YMCA, a yoga class using bolsters, blankets and props will be offered. Also included will be a set of Color Street nails, Starbucks items and the opportunity to shop at Southside Mall’s Mother’s Day Craft and Vendor Fair scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
In addition to independent nail stylist for Color Street Michelle Pindar and Starbucks, additional sponsors include Body Care by consultant Kelly Morrissey and Innov8tive Nutrition.
The cost for the morning out for moms is $29. The required registration is to be completed by calling the Y at 607-432-0010, ext. 9, no later than April 29.
