Tickets for dinner available in area
SOUTHSIDE — Tickets are being sold for the 10th annual pasta dinner sponsored by Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
According to a media release, the dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Oneonta’s Quality Inn on state Route 23, Southside.
Tickets may be purchased at 176 Main St. in Oneonta, 489 W. Main St. in Cobleskill, and 21 Liberty St. in Sidney.
Proceeds will benefit the organization’s programs.
Visit www.charitiesccdos.org/Programs.html for more information.
Cultural critic to read at CANO
DOWNTOWN — Anne Elizabeth Moore will read from “Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes,” her collection of essays, during the next Writers Salon at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
According to a media release, Moore is described as a cultural critic. Her essays include her takes on institutional crises, structural inequality and other things she calls “gross and cruel.”
Visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon for more information.
Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout dinner will also include mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. Those who dine-in will also receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
