Local student to display artwork
ONEONTA — Victoria Villaverde of Oneonta is one of 13 SUNY Oneonta students displaying their artwork in the Jean Parish Scholarship: 2022-2024 exhibition in the Project Space Gallery. An opening reception will take place in the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Villaverde’s work features two mixed media pieces and a print piece.
Faculty Emerita Jean Parish enjoyed a lengthy teaching career at SUNY Oneonta, leaving behind a gift to provide financial assistance to students studying art. One of the two endowed funds she set in place supports the Jean Parish Scholarship, distributed by the Art Department through a competitive process every fall semester. Art majors already enrolled in the program are eligible to apply during or after their first semester, and the department gives several non-renewable awards for the academic year.
Admission to the gallery and reception is free and open to the public, and visitors can receive parking passes through the University Police Department. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
