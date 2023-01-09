Sessions meant as times to share
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3rw44zt3.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4244u7d7.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Guild schedules dinner and meeting
WEST END — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Social time at 6 p.m. will be followed by a pot luck dinner at 6:30. Members are to provide dishes to pass with serving utensils. Plates and cutlery will be provided.
The community collection will benefit the Oneonta Warming Station. A list of needed items was sent to members. Checks, made out to Catholic Charities, will also be accepted.
Society field trip set for Saturday
ONEONTA — Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will lead DOAS members in a field trip to view wintering Bald Eagles around Delaware County rivers and reservoirs on Saturday, Jan. 14.
According to a media release, Eagles are known to concentrate around open water in the region to feed, and recent trips have turned up more than 20 birds. Other raptors and waterfowl have also been sighted.
A stop will be made at a local restaurant for lunch for interested participants.
The trip is limited to DOAS members. The required registration may be completed at https://doas.us/events/eagle-viewing-trip-for-doas-members/
The group will leave the Dietz Street parking lot across from the Oneonta Family YMCA at 7:30 a.m. Participants may also be met in Delhi and Walton.
The return to Oneonta is expected to be mid to late afternoon.
Contact Andy Mason at 607-652-2162, or AndyMason@earthling.net for more information.
Club to feature Saturday Market
CHESTNUT STREET — The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, the market will include crafts, homemade items and baked goods along with direct sale reps.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — The support group Survivors of suicide loss meets from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings are designed to provide a place for people to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
