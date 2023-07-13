Chat about books to be presented
SIXTH WARD — Local author Tom Morgan will read from and discuss two of his recent books at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on the front lawn of Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
“Ales, Tales & Ghosts” is about the Empire Hotel in Gilbertsville and “Trial in Cooperstown” features a 2006 manslaughter trial.
The program is free and open to the public. It is part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by the museum.
Bringing a folding chair is suggested. Parking is available on the street as well as the lawn.
Visit http://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com for more information.
