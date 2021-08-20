COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Artisan Festival is scheduled to return to upper Main Street in Cooperstown Labor Day weekend.
According to a media release from the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, the free, two-day, family-friendly festival will take place outdoors on the lawn of the Otsego County Campus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
This year’s festival is being promoted as a celebration of the creative spirit of the region and will showcase handcrafted goods from more than 50 artisan vendors.
Craft categories will include fine art, photography, pottery, jewelry, woodworking, textiles, bath and body products, candles, stationery, quilts and specialty foods.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Neo Trio jazz band and Insolent Willies acoustic roots duo on Saturday, with folk singer Warren Sieme and the Council Rock Band performing pop rock favorites on Sunday.
Food options will include grass-fed beef hot dogs and hamburgers from The Green Cow, a variety of hot sandwiches, fries, and veggie specials from Outback Jon’s food truck and hot drinks, fresh-squeezed lemonade and sweet treats by Pink Flamingo Lane.
Several artisan vendors will demonstrate their crafts during the festival, including loom weaving by Lori Carter-Secreti of The Beginning Shop, yarn spinning by Priscilla Carroll of Mabel’s Cables, hydrosol distillation with Andrea Giordano of AromatheraChi, and woodcarving by Cooperstown’s own Emilie Rigby.
As further stated in the release, the Chamber first organized the Cooperstown Artisan Festival in 2017, in response to calls to revive the Cooperstown Arts & Crafts Show initiated by the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club in the 1960’s and held through 2013. The original show was also traditionally held on Labor Day weekend along Cooperstown’s Main Street, before eventually being moved out of the village to the Clark Sports Center. This will be the fourth year of the Chamber-organized event.
The Otsego County Department of Health has advised the Chamber regarding public health protocol for the festival. As of the end of July, there were no restrictions on attendance. Participants and attendees will be asked to follow CDC guidance and wear a face mask on festival grounds if they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The festival will be presented in accordance with all applicable public health requirements at the time of the event. Because of potential health concerns, there will be no organized children’s activities at this year’s festival.
A 2021 Cooperstown Artisan Festival poster and media features artwork by The Holly Storman Art & Stationery Co. The image is titled “Terracotta.” Festival exhibitor Hannah Storman has produced a line of greeting cards and giclée reproductions of artworks created by her mother-in-law, Holly Storman.
Visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info, call 607-547-9983, or email office@cooperstownchamber.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.