The 2021 Delaware County Arts Grants winners have been named.
Andes Dance Collective will present Delaware’s first Dance Film Festival, to include live performances, film installation, a dance filmmaking workshop and screenings in collaboration with galleries and outside locations in Andes, Roxbury, Delhi and Margaretville. It is supported by the Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve.
Bushel Collective will present Response Space, a street-facing, interactive viewing and listening platform for artworks that respond to the current moment.
A classical concert by Misha and Cipa Ditcher Piano will be presented by Friends of Music of Stamford. A concert piano program will feature a solo performance and four-hand concert. Recordings of the concert will be made public.
Get Woke! Conversations will create three podcast episodes, hosted by Visual Artist and Get Woke! co-founder Christina Hunt Wood, that look at how the arts, race and rural spaces intersect. Support for the podcases will be provided by the MARK Project.
Mayfly Sculptural Learning Project for the Hancock kindergarten through ninth grade After School Program, led by artist Vallessa Monk, will host sculpting workshops for children in June. Support for it will be provided by the Hancock Community Education Foundation.
The Hobart Festival of Women Writers will offer nine programs concluding of four classes. Using Zoom, three programs took place in the spring and six will follow in the fall modeled on the annual Winter Writing Workshops. The programs are supported by the Hobart Community Foundation.
Sidney Center Improvement Group will offer Sidney Center Blooms, working with seven artists to create murals on a wooden stockade fence as part of a park restoration project.
The Stamford Village Library will host eight sessions of Improv Theater Workshops for students. Marisa Caruso will introduce students to acting techniques and scene development exercises for improvisational performance.
Studio 190 will deliver The Monograph Project, creating 8 to 12 monographs from some of its most active artists in the program.
Marisa Caruso will create a public installation-based performance featuring four characters reflecting a different facet of upheaval — social, spiritual, political and environmental.
Award-winning writer Anne Elizabeth Moore will craft and present three chapters toward the novel, “On Whiteness,” that explore white supremacy in the United States, set in an unnamed town in Delaware County.
Emily Pettigrew will create a body of paintings evocative of Delaware County’s vernacular landscape and architectural history, to be exhibited for the public in a historically-significant building.
Artist Christina Hunt Wood will create a three-part video series titled “Manual A-C (how it sounds).”
Artist Zaybra will create a Dance Film, From The Forest Floor, that shares a queer perspective of growing up in the rural town of Bovina.
The Delaware County Arts Grants Program is affiliated with the New York State Council on the Arts, supported by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group. This year’s awards total more than $40,000.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
