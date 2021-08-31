Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, announced the winners of the 2021 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest.
According to a media release, the contest, held annually since 1954, judges village residential and business properties on horticultural beautification efforts in three categories: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting; Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property As Seen From the Street; and Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets.
There is a $1,000 award for first place, $750 for second place, $500 for third place and $400 for Honorable Mention in each category.
“Over sixty years ago, my grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful,” Clark said in the release. “She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our village even more special.”
This year’s contest judge was Anthonie Nederhand of Whitesboro. According to the release, Nederhand was born and raised in The Netherlands. He graduated from the Royal Horticulture University and started his career as a rose grower in both Great Britain and Canada. He became a partner and corporate officer at Baker Greenhouses Inc. in Utica and has worked for the past 16 years as an employee of the Express Seed Company in product development.
This year’s award winners are:
• Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting: First — Pioneer Patio, Richard and Kathryn Busse, 46 Pioneer St.; Second — Hard Ball Café, Perry Ferrara, 99 Main St.; Third — Slices Pizzeria/Inside Scoop Ice Cream, Richard and Kathryn Busse, 46 Pioneer St.; Honorable Mentions — Olin Realty, Margaret Savoie, 37 Chestnut St.; SEFCU, 169 Main St.; Hubbell’s Real Estate, Glenn and JoAnn Hubbell, 157 Main St.
• Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen From the Street: First — Peter and Judith Henrici, 92 Pioneer St.; Second — Shawnee and Dana Sanders, 194 Main St.; Third — James and Eileen Anania, 94 Pioneer St.; Honorable Mentions — Robert and Claire Satriano, 68 Susquehanna Ave.; Charles and Ursula Hage, 73 Pioneer St.; Carol Taylor, 1 Westridge Road.
• Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets: First — Richard and Barbara Havlick, 94 Fair St.; Second — Robert Birch, Cooper Country Abstract, 196 Main St.; Third — Anthony and Theresa Casale, 11 Pioneer Street; Honorable Mentions — Robert Hage, 85 Pioneer St.; Marjorie Landers, The Family Tree Gallery, 171 Main St.; Robert Nelson and Van Ramsey, 20 Fair St.
The Clark Foundation also recognized “the yearly efforts of Dr. Roger MacMillan for his dedication to planting and maintaining the flower bed in front of the Cooperstown Art Association sign.
“While it is not eligible to receive an award because it is located on village property, we would like to thank him for his annual contributions,” the release said.
