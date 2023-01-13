“Puffin and Bird Adventure” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Zoom by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
According to a media release, DOAS Board Director and local bird photographer Landa Palmer will present photographs and stories from her recent trip to Grimsey Island in Iceland.
Palmer set out on a quest to get above the Arctic Circle. Grimsey Island is reportedly as north as one can go in Iceland. Photographing Puffins were just a part of her goal. Many other birds were discovered, new friendships, and a part of the world she had only dreamed about.
Palmer and the other bird watchers who joined her on the trip didn’t have to venture far to see Puffins and Snow buntings in full plumage. Because it was mid-summer, and she was very close to the Arctic Circle, the days were long with only slightly more than two hours between sunset and sunrise each day. She noted in the release that having to be up at 2 a.m. to catch the early morning birds was a challenge.
A resident of Delaware County, Palmer is a nursing professor at SUNY Delhi and has been a nurse for 40 years.
Her love of birds and photography led her to DOAS where she has been a board member for three years. She also chairs the DOAS accessibility committee.
The required registration for the program is available at https://bit.ly/3X0ceKx.
Visit www.doas.us for more information.
