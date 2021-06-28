The Otsego Lake Association’s annual “We Love Our Lake” Decorated Boat Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3. This year’s theme will be “Here Comes The Sun,” based on a song by The Beatles. Organizers said the theme correlates with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, the parade will form off Three Mile Point, then proceed slowly along the west side of the lake, and end at Lakefront Park in Cooperstown. The parade will be led by the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station’s barge, the Anondontoides, but because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no judging and no prizes or candy given out to the boaters this year. OLA encourages all boaters and spectators on shore to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
All boats are welcome, including antique or classic, human powered, wind powered, electric powered, jet powered, outboard powered, or inboard/outboard powered. Organizers encourage boaters to decorate using the “Here Comes The Sun” theme, but boat owners may decorate any way they wish or not at all.
Spectators may watch from shore at various points along the parade route including Three Mile Point, Brookwood Point, Fenimore Art Museum, the Country Club (for members only), Otesaga Hotel and Lakefront Park. There are no fees, registration forms, rules, or regulations except travel slowly, stay in line, be courteous to other boaters, and practice social distancing.
Contact boat parade chairman Wayne Bunn at bunnwayne@gmail.com or 518-542-6630 for more information. Photographs of past boat parades may be seen at www.OtsegoLakeAssociation.org.
