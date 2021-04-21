Winners of Cooperstown Art Association’s “An Artistic Discovery” juried high school art exhibit, were recently announced by the organization.
“An Artistic Discovery,” the featured exhibit at the CAA in March each year, displays artwork submitted by high school students from Otsego County. It is treated ast as the first phase of the official Congressional Art Competition. Six pieces receive Awards of Merit, submitting those pieces to the Congressional Art Competition. From there, one student will be chosen to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District and have their work on display in the corridor leading to the United States Capital.
The Award of Merit winners were “Woodshed” by Hartland Frable and “Risk for Reward” by Isabella Jones, both 12th-graders at Cooperstown Central School; “Queen” by Claire Jensen, a Cooperstown 10th-grader; “Summer Sunset” by Cherry Valley-Springfield ninth-grader Jacob Johnson; “Posing With An Oar” by 11th-grader Monica Kennedy, who is home schooled; and “Untitled” by Aidan Spencer a Cooperstown ninth-grader.
Jurors’ citations were awarded to “Sisters” by Claire Collins, an 11th-grader at Richfield Springs; “Army” by CV-S 10th-grader Sydney Kukulech and “2020 In Remembrance” by Daphnee West, a CV-S ninth grader.
The jurors this year were Leila Durkin of Cherry Valley, Jennifer Hyypio of Oneonta and Adam Jennett of Cooperstown. The exhibit features more than 70 artworks ranging from traditional painting and drawing techniques to digital photography, sculpture and more. All judging was done anonymously with no knowledge of the students’ name or school, according to a media release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.