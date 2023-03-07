BAINBRIDGE — The 42nd annual Jericho Arts Council Fine Arts Show will be held from April 29 to May 7, at Bainbridge Town Hall Gallery at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, applications from artists are being accepted in the categories of original, two-dimensional artworks, including oil and acrylic, watercolor and gouache, photography, and drawing and graphics, which includes mixed media, pastel and printmaking.
A number of monetary awards will be presented. Judges this year will be Nancy Callahan and June Tyler.
Preregistered entries will continue to be accepted with a discounted fee until April 17. Artists may also register and deliver their submissions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 24; and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
Artists must be 18 or older to enter. Entries must not have been exhibited in a previous JAC Fine Art Show or the Fall Photography Show.
Entry forms are available along with more information at www.jerichoarts.com.
Call or text 607-222-1839 for more information.
