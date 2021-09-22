MARGARETVILLE — The 17th Cauliflower Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Margaretville’s Village Park, will be sponsored by the Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, the family-friendly festival will feature farmers and local producers, activities for children, history exhibits, quilting demonstrations and music. Funders include Pure Catskills and the Delaware County Tourism Grant program.
Performing from noon until 3 p.m. will be blues guitarist and vocalist Mike Hermann.
Margaretville Hospital’s Residential Care Center Auxiliary will honor the late Terry Cohen, a longtime auxiliary supporter and wellness activist, with a remembrance at about 1 p.m. Cohen family members are expected to be present and friends are encouraged to stop by and share memories and photos.
The fifth annual Catskills Conquest Endurance Run for vintage automobiles will make the Cauliflower Festival one of the stops on its route from Mount Tremper along the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway. Cars are expected to arrive around 11 a.m.
This year’s featured history display focuses on the one-room schools that once dotted the Middletown area landscape.
The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown will also share photos and artifacts from the cauliflower growing industry which flourished in the Catskills from the 1890s through the 1950s.
Businesses ranging from real estate firms to book purveyors will set up shop, as will craftspeople making jewelry, wood furnishings and clothing.
Cauliflower and othr foods will be sold.
Attendees are asked to wear masks while in close proximity with others inside tents and under canopies.
Call 845-586-3300 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.