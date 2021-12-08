The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will participate in its 53rd annual national Christmas Bird Count.
According to a media release, there are two ways to participate, either out in the field walking and/or driving, or watching feeders at a stationary location or from home.
In Oneonta, the count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18. Interested volunteers may contact compiler Sandy Bright at 607-287-4465 or brights@hartwick.edu for more information.
In Delaware County, the count will be Sunday, Jan. 2. Pam Peters will be the compiler. She may be contacted at 607-829-6545 or ovenb1rdp@gmail.com. Compilers should be contacted at least a week in advance.
A third count will take place in Fort Plain in Montgomery County on Sunday, Dec. 26
Those who would like to know if they live in one of the count circles to be a feeder watcher may visit https://arcg.is/1u5K4q0, click on the link, then zoom in to the local area or use the embedded map at https://doas.us/2021-christmas-bird-counts/.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the following National Audubon Society guidelines will be used. Carpooling may only occur within existing family or social pod units. Social distancing and/or masking will be required at all times. Participants must comply with all state and local health mandates.
The Christmas Bird Count, begun in 1900, is described as the oldest and one of the largest citizen science projects in the Western Hemisphere.
Visit www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count for more information.
