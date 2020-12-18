christmas eve
Cooperstown Junction
Scripture and carols, 6:30 p.m., UMC.
hartwick seminary
Candlelight communion service, 8 p.m. Evangelical Lutheran Church
laurens
Candlelight family carol communion service, 6 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
ONEONTA
Zoom service: Biblical stories, modern interpretations, traditional carols, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, Ford Avenue.
Candlelight communion service, 10 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church.
Richfield springs
Family worship, 4 p.m.; traditional worship, 7 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting. Call 315-858-1553 for reservations.
West Burlington
Candlelight and communion service, 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church.
west davenport
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church.
