christmas eve

Cooperstown Junction

Scripture and carols, 6:30 p.m., UMC.

hartwick seminary

Candlelight communion service, 8 p.m. Evangelical Lutheran Church

laurens

Candlelight family carol communion service, 6 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

ONEONTA

Zoom service: Biblical stories, modern interpretations, traditional carols, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, Ford Avenue.

Candlelight communion service, 10 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church.

Richfield springs

Family worship, 4 p.m.; traditional worship, 7 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting. Call 315-858-1553 for reservations.

West Burlington

Candlelight and communion service, 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church.

west davenport

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church.

