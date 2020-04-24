Organizers have extended the 2020 Virtual Cider Run event registration and walk/run dates from Saturday, April 25 through Saturday, May 2.
According to a media release, tailored to comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, the Susquehanna SPCA’s eighth annual Cider Run planning committee has made format adjustments to facilitate increased remote participation by allowing runners and walkers more flexibility.
Earlier SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said that instead of being held at the Fly Creek Cider Mill, the event, which typically draws between 300 and 500 participants each year, will be virtual. “People may participate from anywhere they want,” she said, adding “participants can run, walk, skip, or jog wherever they like; around the house, in the woods, through the neighborhood, on a treadmill — anything goes!”
“Because we want to make the Cider Run as convenient as possible for folks, we are following the model of fellow successful races and extending the virtual run for a full week,” Haynes explained. “You only have to walk or run once for us, but now you can select a day that works best for you between April 25 and May 2 to do so,” she added.
According to Haynes, registration for the virtual run will still take place online at itsyourrace.com. However, now participants can download the ITS YOUR RACE mobile app and registration fees have been further reduced, giving participants the option to purchase commemorative #RunnersStayStrong race T-shirts and wrist bands. “The ITS YOUR RACE app will give you the ability to track and upload your time,” Haynes added.
As an added feature, virtual run participants are welcome to share videos and photos of their experiences throughout the day on the Cider Run Facebook page, Haynes added. The committee will monitor the online activity and on Monday, May 4, winners in various categories will be announced.
In addition to helping care for the homeless dogs and cats housed at the shelter, a portion of the profits from the event will go toward adoption sponsorships. The adoption fee will be waived for one dog or cat for every 50 Cider Run participants.
Event registration at $15 for adults and $5 for children is available online at https://theciderrun.itsyourrace.com/register/.
Contact 607-547-8111, info@sqspca.org, or visit https://sqspca.org/8th-annual-cider-run/ for more information.
