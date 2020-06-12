COOPERSTOWN — Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark, announced that the Board of Directors has approved first-year college scholarship grants to 188 students, totaling $740,700.
According to a media release, students receive Clark Foundation Scholarships based on academic achievement, citizenship qualities and service to their communities and schools.
Nearly 700 already-enrolled college students will be eligible for renewal of Clark Foundation grants for the next academic year. More than 12,500 students have participated in the program since its inception in 1961.
A list of recipients of initial grants for the 2019-20 academic year follows.
BOCES OAOC, Milford: Caitlin Isabella Baker, Briana Salome Bischof, Lucas O. Breakey, Natalie Christine Brotherton, Caleb John Casey, Madeline Renee Christensen, Maria Giovanna Farrell, Jacob Riley Ghiorse, Angelica Pilar Goodhue, Olivia Grace Hanbridge, Nicole Elizabeth Hassman, Isabel A. Horan, Logan C. Kantor, Morgan Gallagher Kelly, Ashley Mae Kiuber, Emma Cathryn Knudson, Phillip Nicholas Kubis, Nathaniel Alex Kuhlmann, Olivia Rae Litzinger, Olivia M. Lynch, Alexandria S. Misiewicz, Bradley William Morell, Ryan Michael Mussaw, Olivia Whitney O’Donnell, Hastings Lee Otieno, Elizabeth Marie Serafin, Clarissa T. Shaw, Kelli-Jo Frances VanValkenburgh, Nicholas Alexander Ventura, Paige Autumn Wandelt, Cheyanne L. Ward and Kelly Anne Weeks.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School: Luke E. Barlett, Heather Jade Brinig, Morgan Ann Collins, Rylee Paige Dea and Kelsey Rebecca Girard, Lawrence Michael Kroon Jr., Alana Rose Latella-Devine, Luke Robert Loveland, Matthew Abraham Mosenson and Austin J. Yerdon.
Cooperstown Central School: Meagan Joan Behan, Molly Elizabeth Bowen, Riley Malone Bowen, Jade Ryan Brotherton, Eliot William Carr, Torrey Carrascoso, Aislinn Margaret Donahue, Kate Elizabeth Donnelly, Thomas Leslie Dygert, Ciera Jordan Emerick, Isaac Marion Falk, Emily Garrison Ferrari, Abbigail Olive Ford, Natalie Angelina Fountain, Rainer Lei Gardner-Olesen, Kara Emily Gildea, Mikeelie Cascade Hanson, Madison K. Hurysz, Nora Eileen Jensen, Sarah Marie Johnson, Eric Wayne Kukenberger, Hazel Anne Lippitt, Samuel O. Lytel, Rebecca Lynn Marmorato, Anya Caroline McGoldrick, Emily Carleton Odell, Erin Marie Olmstead, Vivienne Joan Parkhurst, Emily Claire Pernat, Ellie Wechsler Pink, Brandon Erick Pullyblank, Piper K. Seamon, David Austin Sellick, Morgan Kelly Stoecklin, Emily M. Tooley, Charlotte S. Thompson, Mayrene Tressa Truax, Avalyn Lou Walters, Peter Seabury Cooper Weil and Ava Jordan Zuckerman.
Edmeston Central School: Olivia Meredith Davidson, Ariah Lorraine Mitchell, Marie Nacarato, Kyra Ann Pylinski, Madison Reinert, Marlena Janette Volpe, Jack Richard Vunk, Ariel Snow White, Alexandra Jane Williams, Elizabeth Louise Williams, Logan J. Williams and Maria Ellen Williams.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School: Savannah L. Bresse, Ethan Charron, Kalvyn Pauline Cole, Zachary Michael Grabo, Sawyer Grant Hinman, Vanessa Nicole Nelson, Ethan Mark Newman, Kyli Teagan Odell, Samuel Robert Piedmonte, Tavian Ezra Raymond,Sadra Smith, Isaiah Cole Stockdale and Airyana Mae Wright.
Laurens Central School: Elias Allan Barnes, Jerred Robert Brodie, Jazmin Elizabeth LaPilusa, Sadie Star Lincoln, Meghan Riley Saggese, Jillian Catherine Segina, Kaleb Patrick Sonnenberg and Jordan Richard Weir.
Milford Central School: Ethan Frederick Freer, Teeghan J. Gale,Tobias Oliver Green, Aubrey Rose Hall, Cassidy Margaret Hall, Samantha Marie Harvey, Emmalee Ranee Velasco, Chyanne E. Wellman and Robert L. Wooley.
Morris Central School: Monica Lavinia Dugan, Anastasia M. Edwards, Elizabeth Hailie Tamara Ilarraza and Scott J. Strain.
Mount Markham Central School: Abigail Evelyn Allen, Felicity Nicole Arndt, Lily Elizabeth Briggs, Rebecca Brutsky, Maxwell William Bukovsky, Madisyn Veronica Davis, Isabella Helen Decker, Seth James Donahoe, Caitlyn Ashlee Duncan, Nicholas James Entwistle, Donte Finch, Katelyn Genevieve Gates, Maryssa Kristyna Hatch, Tessa Marie Hecker, Mackenzie Keri Johnson, Nicole Anne Jordan, Edward Frederick King, Alexandra Marena Lien, Hayden Lohmann, Allison Marie Myers, Gianna Paulina Placanica, Julia Faith Rowland, Vanessa Belle Siega and Alexis Reese Tooke.
Owen D. Young Central School: Kirsten Sophia Hess, Sierra Linda Hess, Regan Naomi Lewis, Alexia Saige Luke, Megan Louise Kennerknecht, Elizabeth Dahlia Korol and Helen Elizabeth Snyder.
Schenevus Central School: Patricia Lynn Biegel, Victoria Lynn Biegel, Gabriella L. Chiaravalle, Peyton Larry Darling, Samantha Lee Dixon, Hugh Ryan Gallagher, Abigail Lynn Merwin, Alexia Elizabeth Piercy and Korah Rose Sweeney.
Richfield Springs Central School: Raynella Esther Clarke, Hannah Mackenzie Elkins, Victor Kernan Gelfuso,Victoria Lynn Graml, Orion Xavier Hazelton, Jayce Timothy Horender, Isabella Colleen Hudziak, Madison Paige Landers, Holly Ann Malinowski, Jordan B. Nelson, Julie Ann Smith and Beth A. Snyder.
Worcester Central School: Miranda Faith Buck, Anna Lynn Cain, Kiarra Lea Fisher, Leean Rose Harris, James Zachary Odell, Lindsay Beth Perrillo, Jacob Xavier Schoeberl and Mackenzie Brooke Sutliff.
