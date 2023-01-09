Music with Jenn
A 10-week class called Music Together for ages infant to 5 with caregiver at 5:30 p.m. and Music Theater for ages 4 to 9 year, at 6:30 p.m. begins Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Music with Jenn will be presented by Jenni Larchar.
Call 607-674-6426 or email Jennismusicstudio@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Identifying hemlock wooly adelgid
Training for individuals interested in learning how to identify the hemlock woolly adelgid will be provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Morris Fire Hall at 117 E. Main St. in Morris.
Native to Asia, hemlock woolly adelgid, or HWA, is described as an invasive, aphid-like insect that attacks North American hemlocks
According to a media release, the program will include an information session covering hemlock trees, why they are considered important and the life history and impacts of the HWA. It will then shift outdoors for field training in how to survey for the insect.
According to the Otsego County Conservation Association, those who take the training, as well as any others who may be interested, are welcome to participate in surveys to be conducted throughout the winter.
Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org for more information.
