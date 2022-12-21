‘FIND YOUR VOICE GET INTO COLLEGE’
Writers in the Mountains will present a class designed to teach students how to craft a powerful personal essay for college admissions.
“Find Your Voice. Get Into College” led by Amy Randall will be presented online from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, 14 and 15, 21 and 22, and 28 and 29.
The fee is $30 per weekend. Each session will be limited to 10 students.
According to a media release, the workshop will begin by identifying each student’s voice so the story they tell is genuine to them.
With authenticity as the starting point, participants will craft essays designed to inspire any reader. The aim of the resulting personal statement will be a piece of exceptional and intimate writing that embodies who students are now, who they hope to be and what path they’ll take to get there.
Randall, a writing coach, is a published author and substitute teacher. She is a professional ghostwriter for founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. The methodology she uses to create content for business people works seamlessly for high schoolers as well.
By the end of the three-week session, students will have an essay (or two) that first reflects who they are. Secondly, it will be one that shows how the obstacles they may have had to navigate turned into invaluable life lessons. Finally, it will show how their love of learning is reflected in what might be described as unusual and profound experiences. Randall describes those elements as unique, gritty and passionate.
Visit writersinthemountains.org or email writersinthemountains@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.