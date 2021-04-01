FINANCIAL LITERACY
Sidney Memorial Public Library will sponsor a two-part Financial Literacy Webex series hosted by Sidney Federal Credit Union Business Development Officer Anna Banks.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, Basic Budgeting will include the steps needed to create a spending plan. Budgeting funds for unexpected emergencies and financial goals will be included.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Understand Your Credit Score will explain what a credit score is, how it is calculated, what types of debt are included in a credit report and suggestions will be given to increase one’s score.
Call 607-563-1200 for registration information.
VIRTUAL YOGA
Virtual yoga courses using Microsoft Teams will begin in April and continue into June sponsored by SUNY Oneonta’s Office of Continuing Education.
Both will be taught by SUNY Oneonta faculty member Valerie Bolger.
Virtual Gentle Yoga for beginners and mixed level students will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 22, 29, and May 6, 13, and 20.
According to a media release, the course will promote integration of body, breath and mind with guided breathing techniques and meditations through standing and laying down yoga postures.
A slip-resistant yoga mat, two yoga blocks and a strap are recommended for stability and proper alignment.
Virtual Yoga Sculpt for all levels will be taught from 5 to 6 p.m. May 27, June 3,10, 17 and 24.
Classes will incorporate a pair of light hand weights and 1-to-3 pound yoga blocks with vinyasa style yoga postures designed to help increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility while uniting breath, mind and body. Weight bearing yoga postures are said to help reduce the risk of osteoporosis by developing and maintaining strong bones.
A slip-resistant yoga mat is recommended along with the light hand weights and yoga blocks for resistance and stability.
The fee for each course is $40. Online registration is required in advance along with prepayment.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8j3jve for a full listing of virtual non-credit courses and to register.
Contact 607-436-2548 or ContEd@oneonta.edu for more information.
