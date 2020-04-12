MAKING THE MOST OUT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING TIME WHILE KEEPING CALM
ONEONTA — Since schools are closed because of COVID-19, the Family Resource Network will present an online workshop on “Making the Most Out of Social Distancing Time While Keeping Calm: from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
According to a media release, there is concern for students with disabilities who may be missing the structure provided at their schools. Parents are now challenged with keeping their children learning, occupied and calm.
Special Education Teacher Robin Buchman will discuss how to maintain a daily schedule that includes exercise, creativity and stress management. Resources on the subject will also be provided.
Preregistration is required and may be completed online at https://bit.ly/2wD1UkC
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
PREPARING FOR A VIRTUAL CSE MEETING
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network will present the online workshop “Preparing for a Virtual CSE Meeting” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 17. CSE stands for Committee on Special Education. Committee members are appointed by each school district’s board of education. They assist with individualized education programs. Since schools are closed because of health and safety concerns regarding the local outbreak of COVID-19, CSE meetings will need to be conducted in other ways.
Education Advocates Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will discuss the pros and cons of telephone and video-conferencing, six things parents can to do to prepare for their meeting, five things to remember during the meeting and three things to do after the meeting.
Preregistration is required and may be completed at https://bit.ly/3ee1xxL
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.